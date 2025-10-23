Afghanistan Arrival

A U.S. pilot taxies one of four A-29 Super Tucano light-attack aircraft arriving for duty at Kabul Air Wing in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 20, 2017. The Afghan air force will use the A-29s for close air attack, air interdiction, escort and armed reconnaissance. These latest arrivals, which traveled from Moody Air Force Base, Ga., increase the A-29 inventory in the country from eight to 12 aircraft. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Veronica Pierce