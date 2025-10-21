An official website of the United States Government 
Army Capt. (Dr.) Cassandra Kerwin checks the visual acuity of Morgan, a military working dog, while her handler, Air Force Staff Sgt. Heather Albright, assists at the veterinary facility at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 16, 2017. Kerwin is officer in charge of the base's facility and Albright is a patrolman assigned to the 88th Security Forces Squadron. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante

Canine Acuity

