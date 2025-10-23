An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Cpl. Nathan Banta drives a vehicle on the flight deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard to support amphibious integration training in the Philippine Sea, March 15, 2017. The training integrates all elements of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to test their abilities to execute tasks. The Bonhomme Richard is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes

Integrated Training

Marine Corps Cpl. Nathan Banta drives a vehicle on the flight deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard to support amphibious integration training in the Philippine Sea, March 15, 2017. The training integrates all elements of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to test their abilities to execute tasks. The Bonhomme Richard is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes

  • Download: Full Size (0.39 MB)
  • Credit: Navy Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes VIRIN: 170315-N-XT039-101C.JPG
Photo Gallery