High-Altitude Landing Soldiers walk around their CH-47F Chinook helicopter after landing on a mountaintop during high-altitude flight operations near Vail, Colo,, March 10, 2017. The soldiers are assigned to the South Carolina Army National Guard's Company B, 2nd Battalion, 238th General Support Aviation Regiment. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Roberto Di Giovine SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.34 MB) Credit: Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Roberto Di Giovine VIRIN: 170310-Z-II459-059C.JPG Photo Gallery