Selva Speech

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to members of the U.S. Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard while visiting the men and women of the Telecommunication and Information Systems Command in Alexandria, Va., March 17, 2017. The command is the Coast Guard’s single provider of secure and innovative mission critical information systems infrastructure and computing services. DoD photo by Army Sgt. James K. McCann