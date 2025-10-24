An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marines disembark from the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay during a combat rubber raiding craft beach raid off Okinawa, Japan, March 12, 2017. The Marines are assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. The Green Bay is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson

Training Raid

  • Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson VIRIN: 170312-N-JH293-075C.JPG
