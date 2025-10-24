Osprey Overhead

An MV-22B Osprey takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima in the Atlantic Ocean, March 8, 2017. The ship is conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training to prepare for future operations and deployments. The Osprey is assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jess E. Toner