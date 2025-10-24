An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An MV-22B Osprey takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima in the Atlantic Ocean, March 8, 2017. The ship is conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training to prepare for future operations and deployments. The Osprey is assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jess E. Toner

Osprey Overhead

An MV-22B Osprey takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima in the Atlantic Ocean, March 8, 2017. The ship is conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training to prepare for future operations and deployments. The Osprey is assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jess E. Toner

  • Download: Full Size (0.75 MB)
  • Credit: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jess E. Toner VIRIN: 170308-N-ZB097-0084C.JPG
Photo Gallery