Truxtun Approach

The guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun approaches the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Walter S. Diehl during a replenishment in the Gulf of Aden, March 3, 2017. The Truxtun is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyrell K. Morris