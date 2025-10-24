Extreme Climb

An Air Force F-16 Viper performs an extreme aerial climb during the Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defense Exposition in Geelong, Australia, March 2, 2017. The event is the largest event of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, attracting aviation and aerospace professionals, key defense personnel, aviation enthusiasts and the general public. The Viper is assigned to the F-16 demonstration team from Misawa Air Base, Japan. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. John Gordinier