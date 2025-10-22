Osprey Puzzle

Three MV-22B Ospreys take off from the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island at sea, March 3, 2017. The pilots are assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163. The ship is in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and free flow of regional commerce in the region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin M. Langer