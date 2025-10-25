Landing View

Air Force Maj. Matt Slabaugh, left, and Lt. Col. Shelby Basler land a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, after completing a mission refueling Air Force F-22 Raptors March 2, 2017. Slabaugh and Basler are pilots assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing. Twelve F-22's and approximately 200 airmen participated in the first Enhanced Air Cooperation, an initiative under the Force Posture Agreement between the U.S. and Australia. Air Force photo by Maj. Lori Hodge