Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, right, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with Gen. Hulusi Akar of the Turkish army, center, and Gen. Valery Gerasimov of the Russian army in Antalya, Turkey, March 6, 2017. The three chiefs of defense are discussing their nations’ operations in northern Syria. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique Pineiro

Chiefs of Defense

  • Download: Full Size (1.03 MB)
  • Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique Pineiro VIRIN: 170306-D-PB383-002.JPG
Photo Gallery