Singing Sergeant

Air Force Master Sgt. Joe Haughton performs the 1951 hit, "Cry," originally sung by Johnnie Ray and The Four Lads, in Cape Coral, Fla., Feb. 26, 2017. Haughton is a tenor who sings with the Air Force Band's Singing Sergeants. The ensemble performed songs from the 1940s and '50s during a community outreach tour in Florida. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer