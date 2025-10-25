An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force Master Sgt. Joe Haughton performs the 1951 hit, "Cry," originally sung by Johnnie Ray and The Four Lads, in Cape Coral, Fla., Feb. 26, 2017. Haughton is a tenor who sings with the Air Force Band's Singing Sergeants. The ensemble performed songs from the 1940s and '50s during a community outreach tour in Florida. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer

Singing Sergeant

Air Force Master Sgt. Joe Haughton performs the 1951 hit, "Cry," originally sung by Johnnie Ray and The Four Lads, in Cape Coral, Fla., Feb. 26, 2017. Haughton is a tenor who sings with the Air Force Band's Singing Sergeants. The ensemble performed songs from the 1940s and '50s during a community outreach tour in Florida. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer

  • Download: Full Size (1.02 MB)
  • Credit: Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer VIRIN: 170226-F-HB534-1177C.JPG
Photo Gallery