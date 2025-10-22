An official website of the United States Government 
Sailors and host nation residents collect mosquito larvae during a preventative medicine site visit to support a Continuing Promise 2017 stop in Trujillo, Honduras, Feb. 24, 2017. The exercise conducts civil-military operations, including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental and veterinary support to show U.S. commitment to Central and South America. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy

Looking for Larvae

