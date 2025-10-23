An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marines push an M777A2 Howitzer into a different location in the Hijudai Maneuver Area, Japan, Feb. 24, 2017. Marines and sailors participated in the artillery relocation training program in part to enhance combat operational readiness and international relationships. The Marines are assigned to the 12th Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian J. Robertson

Muddy Maneuver

Marines push an M777A2 Howitzer into a different location in the Hijudai Maneuver Area, Japan, Feb. 24, 2017. Marines and sailors participated in the artillery relocation training program in part to enhance combat operational readiness and international relationships. The Marines are assigned to the 12th Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian J. Robertson

  • Download: Full Size (1.65 MB)
  • Credit: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christian Robertson VIRIN: 170224-M-QX129-0028C.JPG
Photo Gallery