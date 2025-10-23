An official website of the United States Government 
Marines prepare to attach a concrete barrier to a CH-53E Super Stallion during helicopter external load training at Arta Beach, Djibouti, Feb. 16, 2017. The Marines are assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, and the Stallion and crew are assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado

Stallion Overhead

