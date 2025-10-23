Seahawk Exercise

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Derik Richardson, right, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin Brodwater conduct a live-fire exercise from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter over the South China Sea, Feb. 21, 2017. Richardson and Brodwater, both naval aircrewmen (helicopter), are assigned to the USS Coronado. The littoral combat ship is a fast and agile warship, providing the U.S. 7th Fleet with flexible capabilities. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler