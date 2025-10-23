An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Derik Richardson, right, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin Brodwater conduct a live-fire exercise from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter over the South China Sea, Feb. 21, 2017. Richardson and Brodwater, both naval aircrewmen (helicopter), are assigned to the USS Coronado. The littoral combat ship is a fast and agile warship, providing the U.S. 7th Fleet with flexible capabilities. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler

Seahawk Exercise

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Derik Richardson, right, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin Brodwater conduct a live-fire exercise from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter over the South China Sea, Feb. 21, 2017. Richardson and Brodwater, both naval aircrewmen (helicopter), are assigned to the USS Coronado. The littoral combat ship is a fast and agile warship, providing the U.S. 7th Fleet with flexible capabilities. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler

  • Download: Full Size (0.75 MB)
  • Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler VIRIN: 170221-N-WV703-158C.JPG
Photo Gallery