An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress refuels from a 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker to support Operation Inherent Resolve, Feb. 15, 2017. The squadron extended the fight against Islamic State of Iraq and Syria terrorists by delivering fuel to U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and a B-52 Stratofortress. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan

Refueling Resolve

  • Credit: Senior Airman Jordan Castelan VIRIN: 170215-F-YC884-0148F.JPG
