Super Somersault

An airman somersaults from a C-130J Super Hercules during a free fall jump with Indian paratroopers as part of the Aero India 2017 exercise at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru, India, Feb. 16, 2017. The U.S. participates in air shows to demonstrate its commitment to the security of the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. The airman is a combat controller assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Group. Air Force photo by Capt. Mark Lazane