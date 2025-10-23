Engine Eyes

Air Force Airman 1st Class Casey McNamara seats a connector on the engine of a KC-135R Stratotanker at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2017. McNamara, assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, performed an inspection on the aircraft, which recently had returned from maintenance. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson