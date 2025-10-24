An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Derek Edwards participates in tactical air control off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 9, 2017. The training focused on enhancing efficiency between air and ground elements, which is crucial to maintain a stronger, more capable forward-deployed force of readiness to support the U.S.-Japan alliance and U.S. regional partners. Edwards is a crew chief assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brooke Deiters

Tactical Training

  • Download: Full Size (0.51 MB)
  • Credit: Lance Cpl. Brooke Deiters VIRIN: 171209-M-MV819-0166C.JPG
