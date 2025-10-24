Continuing Care

Navy Seaman Billy Gibson cleans teeth on a patient during Continuing Promise 2017 in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, Feb. 3, 2017. The exercise provides humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support to Central and South America. Gibson is a hospitalman assigned to Naval Hospital Pensacola, Fla. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy