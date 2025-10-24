Bite Training

Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Hayes, right, holds Ttoby, a military working dog, as he bites Senior Airman Randle Williams during a demonstration at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., Feb. 2, 2017. Hayes and Williams are military dog handlers assigned to the 23rd Security Forces Squadron. Ttoby is a Belgian Malinois trained to protect personnel and detect explosives. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf