An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Torien Collins signals to a UH-Y Huey helicopter as it prepares to land on the USS Green Bay in the East China Sea, Feb. 2, 2017. Collins is an aviation boatswain's mate (fuels). The amphibious transport dock ship is patrolling in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson

Night Arrival

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Torien Collins signals to a UH-Y Huey helicopter as it prepares to land on the USS Green Bay in the East China Sea, Feb. 2, 2017. Collins is an aviation boatswain's mate (fuels). The amphibious transport dock ship is patrolling in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson

  • Download: Full Size (1.34 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson VIRIN: 170202-N-JH293-068C.JPG
Photo Gallery