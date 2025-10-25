Night Arrival

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Torien Collins signals to a UH-Y Huey helicopter as it prepares to land on the USS Green Bay in the East China Sea, Feb. 2, 2017. Collins is an aviation boatswain's mate (fuels). The amphibious transport dock ship is patrolling in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson