Exchanger Eyes

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Cesar Santana replaces a heat exchanger on an F/A-18C Hornet on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea, Dec. 2, 2016. Santana is an aviation machinist's mate. The Hornet is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 131. The aircraft carrier is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard