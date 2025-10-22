An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Holder wipes away tears during a 75th commemoration event of the attacks on Pearl Harbor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2016. The U.S. military co-hosted the event, which, provided veterans, service members and the community a chance to honor the sacrifices made by those who were present during the attacks. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Rebecca Wolfbrandt

Shedding Tears

Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Holder wipes away tears during a 75th commemoration event of the attacks on Pearl Harbor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2016. The U.S. military co-hosted the event, which, provided veterans, service members and the community a chance to honor the sacrifices made by those who were present during the attacks. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Rebecca Wolfbrandt

  • Download: Full Size (0.39 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 1st Class Rebecca VIRIN: 161207-N-AI605-233C.JPG
Photo Gallery