Rappel Ready

Soldiers safely extend ropes for classmates to rappel from an UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 17, 2016. The soldiers, assigned to the 18th Airborne Corps, are students attending the DeGlopper Air Assault School. The Black Hawk is assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore