An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers safely extend ropes for classmates to rappel from an UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 17, 2016. The soldiers, assigned to the 18th Airborne Corps, are students attending the DeGlopper Air Assault School. The Black Hawk is assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore

Rappel Ready

Soldiers safely extend ropes for classmates to rappel from an UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 17, 2016. The soldiers, assigned to the 18th Airborne Corps, are students attending the DeGlopper Air Assault School. The Black Hawk is assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore

Photo Gallery