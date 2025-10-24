Camouflague Cover

Soldiers roll up camouflage netting during Patriot Shock, an exercise in Capu Midia, Romania, Nov. 5, 2016. The weeklong exercise tests the unit’s readiness to quickly deploy and increases joint interoperability with Patriot missile systems and their Romanian partners. The soldiers are assigned to 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brian Kimball