An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers roll up camouflage netting during Patriot Shock, an exercise in Capu Midia, Romania, Nov. 5, 2016. The weeklong exercise tests the unit’s readiness to quickly deploy and increases joint interoperability with Patriot missile systems and their Romanian partners. The soldiers are assigned to 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brian Kimball

Camouflague Cover

Soldiers roll up camouflage netting during Patriot Shock, an exercise in Capu Midia, Romania, Nov. 5, 2016. The weeklong exercise tests the unit’s readiness to quickly deploy and increases joint interoperability with Patriot missile systems and their Romanian partners. The soldiers are assigned to 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brian Kimball

  • Download: Full Size (1.51 MB)
  • Credit: Tech. Sgt. Brian Kimball VIRIN: 161105-F-QP401-014C.JPG
Photo Gallery