Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeannette Esson, 89th Airlift Wing flight attendant, swims in tandem with other aircrew members as a linked group during water survival training at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Md., Oct. 27, 2016. Swimming linked together saves energy when swimming for long periods in open water, which could be vital in a real-world water survival scenario. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Philip Bryant

  • Download: Full Size (2.31 MB)
  • Credit: Senior Airman Philip Bryant VIRIN: 161027-F-IP635-0182.JPG
