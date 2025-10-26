An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Sailors pay their respects at the grave of Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Monsoor, a Navy SEAL, on the 10-year anniversary of his death, at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, Sept. 29, 2016. Monsoor posthumously received the Medal of Honor in 2008 for his heroic actions while serving in Ramadi, Iraq. The sailors are assigned to the USS Michael Monsoor. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Abe McNatt

Remembering a Hero

Sailors pay their respects at the grave of Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Monsoor, a Navy SEAL, on the 10-year anniversary of his death, at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, Sept. 29, 2016. Monsoor posthumously received the Medal of Honor in 2008 for his heroic actions while serving in Ramadi, Iraq. The sailors are assigned to the USS Michael Monsoor. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Abe McNatt

  • Download: Full Size (1.76 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Abe McNatt VIRIN: 160929-N-PJ969-233A.JPG
Photo Gallery