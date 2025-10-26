Remembering a Hero

Sailors pay their respects at the grave of Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Monsoor, a Navy SEAL, on the 10-year anniversary of his death, at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, Sept. 29, 2016. Monsoor posthumously received the Medal of Honor in 2008 for his heroic actions while serving in Ramadi, Iraq. The sailors are assigned to the USS Michael Monsoor. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Abe McNatt