An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers commence a movement during exercise Saber Guardian 2016 at the Romanian Land Forces Combat Training Center in Cincu, Romania, July 29, 2016. The multinational military exercise involves about 2,800 military personnel from 10 nations including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Canada, Georgia, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Ukraine and the United States. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Meister

Saber Guardian

Soldiers commence a movement during exercise Saber Guardian 2016 at the Romanian Land Forces Combat Training Center in Cincu, Romania, July 29, 2016. The multinational military exercise involves about 2,800 military personnel from 10 nations including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Canada, Georgia, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Ukraine and the United States. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Meister

Photo Gallery