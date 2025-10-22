Saber Guardian Soldiers commence a movement during exercise Saber Guardian 2016 at the Romanian Land Forces Combat Training Center in Cincu, Romania, July 29, 2016. The multinational military exercise involves about 2,800 military personnel from 10 nations including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Canada, Georgia, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Ukraine and the United States. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Meister SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.83 MB) Credit: Sgt. Tyler Meister VIRIN: 160729-Z-NO327-001.JPG Photo Gallery