Welding Work

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Workman welds a stanchion mount in place aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay during Rim of the Pacific 2016 in the Pacific Ocean, July 21, 2016. Workman is a hull maintenance technician. Twenty-six nations, more than 40 ships and submarines, more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in the exercise in Hawaii and California. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan J. Batchelder