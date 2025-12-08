Night Operations

An AH-1W Super Cobra helicopter takes off with ordinance from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp in the Mediterranean Sea, July 24, 2016. The helicopter crew is assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 264 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit. The unit is conducting naval operations to support U.S. national security interests in Europe. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. John A. Hamilton Jr.