An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An AH-1W Super Cobra helicopter takes off with ordinance from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp in the Mediterranean Sea, July 24, 2016. The helicopter crew is assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 264 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit. The unit is conducting naval operations to support U.S. national security interests in Europe. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. John A. Hamilton Jr.

Night Operations

An AH-1W Super Cobra helicopter takes off with ordinance from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp in the Mediterranean Sea, July 24, 2016. The helicopter crew is assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 264 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit. The unit is conducting naval operations to support U.S. national security interests in Europe. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. John A. Hamilton Jr.

Photo Gallery