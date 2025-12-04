Seahawk Departure

An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter departs from the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell during visit, board, search and seizure training in the South China Sea, July 22, 2016. The McCampbell is patrolling with Carrier Strike Group Five in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. The helicopter is assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elesia K. Patten