Lightweight Gun Smoke

The crew of the USS Stethem fire an MK 45 5-inch lightweight gun at a surface target during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Singapore 2016, or Carat, in the South China Sea, July 24, 2016. The annual maritime exercises occur between the Navy and Marine Corps and the armed forces of nine partner nations, including Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Timor-Leste. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Pearl