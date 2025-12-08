An official website of the United States Government 
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony J. Golembeski demonstrates to NATO forces how to properly execute a speed reload during Exercise Platinum Lion 16-4 at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, July 12, 2016. This multinational exercise brings together eight NATO and partner nations for a live-fire exercise to strengthen regional defense in Eastern Europe. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kelly Street

Reload Demo

