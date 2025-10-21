An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Sgt. Christian Nelson helps Sgt. Jarrod Roper don his chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense suit during a training event at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., July 12, 2016. Nelson and Roper are chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense specialists assigned to Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Gibson

Defense Suit

  • Download: Full Size (0.32 MB)
  • Credit: Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Gibson VIRIN: 160712-M-CM692-500B.JPG
Photo Gallery