Family Hug

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Amelia Powell hugs her family after returning home from deployment to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Oak Harbor, Wash., July 13, 2016. Powell is an aviation electronics technician assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 140, which conducted electronic warfare operations in the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hetherington