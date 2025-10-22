An official website of the United States Government 
Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passes the U.S. Africa Command flag to Marine Corps Gen. Thomas D. Waldhauser, the command's incoming commander, during a ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, July 18, 2016. Waldhauser assumed command from Army Gen. David M. Rodriguez, who will retire after 40 years of military service. Waldhauser is the command's first Marine commander and the fourth commander overall. DoD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro

Command Change

