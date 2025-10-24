November Company Crucible

Marine Corps recruits provide security while another exits a tunnel during the Crucible at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 14, 2016. Recruits are required to pass the Crucible, a 54-hour event that encompasses everything they have been taught, before becoming a Marine. The recruits are assigned to November Company, Recruit Training Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. John-Paul Imbody