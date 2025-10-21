Convoy Training Marine Corps Cpl. Beau M. Higgins posts security beside a South Korean marine during convoy escort training as part of Korean Marine Exchange Program 16-11 in South Korea, July 11, 2016. The program offers realistic training, leveraging the most advanced tactics and technology to ensure a trained and ready U.S.-South Korean force. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amaia Unanue SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.48 MB) Credit: Lance Cpl. Amaia Unanue VIRIN: 160712-M-GE751-001C.JPG Photo Gallery