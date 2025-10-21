Metal Welding

Marine Lance Cpl. Jamest J. Tedder uses a clamp as he welds during construction training at Ovalau, Fiji, July 12, 2016. Tedder is a metal worker assigned to Task Force Koa Moana 16.2. The task force operates throughout the Asia-Pacific region, allowing Marines and sailors to share engineering and infantry skills with Fijian troops to strengthen relationships and interoperability. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesus McCloud