Rescue Mission

The crew of an HC-130 Hercules airplane sights the 45-foot sailing vessel Second Chance and makes radio contact with the six people aboard in the Pacific Ocean, July 10, 2016. The Hercules crew managed communications for a Navy SH-60 Seahawk helicopter crew on a medevac mission for a 58-year-old mariner off Oahu, Hawaii. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Mooers