Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin R. Watson loads rounds into an M240 machine gun during small-arms qualification training on the USS Barry in the Yellow Sea, July 5, 2016. The Barry is patrolling in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to support security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin V. Cunningham

Loading Rounds

  • Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin V. Cunningham VIRIN: 160705-N-UF697-336C.JPG
