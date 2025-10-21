Fighting Fires

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Uriel Samanoescava, right, teachers sailors how to fight a fire during an aircraft fire drill on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer in the Arabian Gulf, July 7, 2016. The Boxer is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Debra Daco