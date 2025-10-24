An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Chief Daniel Luberto, right, and Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Andersen Gardner remove corroded zinc anodes from an undersea cable at the Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, July 5, 2016. Luberto, a construction electrician, and Gardner, a construction mechanic, are assigned to Underwater Construction Team 2, Construction Dive Detachment Bravo. The unit plans and executes coastal riverine operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving, engineering and underwater construction in the U.S. 7th fleet area of responsibility. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles E. White

Undersea Effort

Navy Chief Daniel Luberto, right, and Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Andersen Gardner remove corroded zinc anodes from an undersea cable at the Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, July 5, 2016. Luberto, a construction electrician, and Gardner, a construction mechanic, are assigned to Underwater Construction Team 2, Construction Dive Detachment Bravo. The unit plans and executes coastal riverine operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving, engineering and underwater construction in the U.S. 7th fleet area of responsibility. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles E. White

  • Download: Full Size (2.57 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 1st Class Charles E. White VIRIN: 160705-N-GO855-197A.JPG
Photo Gallery