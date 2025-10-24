Standing Watch Navy Lt. j.g. Catherine Miller stands watch inside the helicopter control tower on the USS San Jacinto in the Mediterranean Sea, July 4, 2016. The guided-missile cruiser is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security operation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class J. Alexander Delgado SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.57 MB) Credit: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class J. Alexander Delgado VIRIN: 160704-N-OR652-105C.JPG Photo Gallery