New Sergeant

Marine Corps Cpl. Sean J. Whitley, a rifleman, gets a promotion to sergeant at Cultana Training Area in Australia, July 2, 2016. The promotion occurred at the beginning of Exercise Hamel, a training exercise with Australian, New Zealand and U.S. forces to enhance cooperation, trust and friendship. Whitley is assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force Darwin. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carlos Cruz Jr.