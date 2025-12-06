An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A referee judges targets during the the archery competition at the 2016 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., June 17, 2016. The event is an adaptive sports competition for wounded, ill and injured service members, and veterans who compete in archery, cycling, track and field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming and wheelchair basketball. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Carlin Leslie

Event Referee

