Chute Recovery

Army Sgt. John Arriaga recovers his parachute after participating in an airborne proficiency operation during Exercise Arctic Aurora at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 9, 2016. Arriaga is assigned to the 25th Infantry Division's Company B, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne). Air Force photo by Justin Connaher